On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge April 19 2026

DJ Zuul
April 21, 2026
4 min read
Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy

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Hour 1: DJ Zuul

Table with 6 columns and 15 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
Red Mecca I Will Be That Dying Star in Your Sky I Will Be That Dying Star in Your Sky Massproduktion 2026 05:16
Dirty Paws Witch Apocalypse (Lilith’s Wrath) Dark Collection Untitled Burial 2026 03:14
Portion Control Hold (Short-range) SEED EP3.1 Artoffact 2025 02:00
Saigon Blue Rain Dublin Bay Oko Icy Cold 2023 03:15
Death By Love Cosmic Power 444 Distortion Productions 2026 04:41
The Black Dog Tahr Spanners Warp 1994 03:09
3TEETH Merchant of the Void Merchant of the Void Century Media 2023 03:32
Omen Code Isolate Alpha State Dependent 2025 03:22
Elektrostaub, Lis van den Akker Desolate Humility Alfa Matrix 2026 05:43
Numa Echos feat. Red Zebra Waisted Items Resurgence Wave Records 2023 04:17
Love Ghost Vengeance Vengeance Metropolis 2026 03:44
Beborn Beton Progeny To The Stars Dependent 2024 06:35
Knifesex Mother of Beasts Babalon Self 2017 05:18
Errrilaz The Wanderer The Wanderer Amuseio ABV 2022 03:57
Meat Beat Manifesto Acid Again Actual Sounds & Voices Play it Again Sam 1998 05:47

Hour 2: DJ Paradigm Lost

Table with 6 columns and 15 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
spankthenun Feeding On Corpses No Further Requests Sounds of Mass Destruction 2026 5:23
TRAKT NULL feat. Suzi Sabotage Aberration [Suzi Sabotage Remix] Aberration Self-Released 2026 4:37
Chainreactor Welcome to the Deep (MATT HART REMIX) Welcome to the Deep Pro Noise 2024 3:49
END EFFEKTOR GODLESS (HELL REMIX) GODLESS 3808504 Records DK 2026 2:50
Switchboard Of Souls Forgive Me Father (Confessional Mix) The Sinners Savior Common Prayer Studios 2026 2:45
Crystal Geometry PLUR (MDD Remix) Lie Encoder OMEN Recordings 2024 5:25
Snowbeasts Abuse Of Power (Hexmaschine Remix) Abuse Of Power Re:Mission Entertainment 2026 4:59
Sleek Teeth Gone (Kris Baha Remix) Gone Remixes Self-Released 2025 6:55
Circuito Cerrado What’s Your Emergency (DJ PL Radio Edit) Face The Beat: Session 4 Side-Line Magazine 2026 4:47
Combichrist Sex, Drogen und Industri (Remixed by Soman) Sex, Drogen und Industrial Out Of Line 2004 5:05
Frontal Boundary feat. Unter Null Hollow (Antibody Remix) Hollow Re:Mission Entertainment 2025 3:58
Vexillary Kill Shot Kill Shot con:trace 2025 4:24
RIOTLEGION Never Look Back Take It All Higher Voltage 2025 4:07
Ruined Conflict & DSTRRTD SGNL Destructor Destructor Infacted Recordings 2025 3:57
NEUROKLAST BLIGHTED HELLFIRE darkTunes Music Group 2026 3:11

Hour 3: DJ RockettQween on the Element of Water

Table with 6 columns and 13 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
Tragic Impulse Can’t Stop the Rain Electronic Saviors; Industrial Music to Cure Cancer, Vol. IV: Retaliation Metropolis Records 2016 05:19
Invoke the Insult Drowning You Can Trust Ek Product 2016 05:09
Click Click Stay out of the Water Lung Funtion (The Singles) Dependent 2008 04:04
Prick Riverhead Prick Nothing 1995 04:39
Templebeat Just Ice (Overspeed Version) Industrial Machine Musick Cleopatra Records 1999 05:12
Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark Sailing On The Seven Seas Sugar Tax Virgin Records 1991 03:46
Duran Duran Night Boat – 2010 Remaster Duran Duran (Deluxe Edition) Parlophone UK 1981 05:25
Project Pitchfork Acid Ocean Black Trisol 2013 05:49
ohGr Water Welt Indieblu Music 2003 04:24
Bob Bert Drain The Worst Poetry of 1986-1993 (Bob Bert Presents: Bewitched ) Thick Syrup Records 2011 05:24
Grendel Deep Waters Timewave : Zero Metropolis Records 2012 05:12
Paralysed Age Thirst Empire Of Thevampire DANCING FERRET 2009 01:44
Love Is Colder Than Death The City in the Sea Oxeia In Deyagora Music 1994 03:10

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

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