On the Edge April 19 2026

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Hour 1: DJ Zuul
|Red Mecca
|I Will Be That Dying Star in Your Sky
|I Will Be That Dying Star in Your Sky
|Massproduktion
|2026
|05:16
|Dirty Paws
|Witch Apocalypse (Lilith’s Wrath)
|Dark Collection
|Untitled Burial
|2026
|03:14
|Portion Control
|Hold (Short-range)
|SEED EP3.1
|Artoffact
|2025
|02:00
|Saigon Blue Rain
|Dublin Bay
|Oko
|Icy Cold
|2023
|03:15
|Death By Love
|Cosmic Power
|444
|Distortion Productions
|2026
|04:41
|The Black Dog
|Tahr
|Spanners
|Warp
|1994
|03:09
|3TEETH
|Merchant of the Void
|Merchant of the Void
|Century Media
|2023
|03:32
|Omen Code
|Isolate
|Alpha State
|Dependent
|2025
|03:22
|Elektrostaub, Lis van den Akker
|Desolate
|Humility
|Alfa Matrix
|2026
|05:43
|Numa Echos feat. Red Zebra
|Waisted Items
|Resurgence
|Wave Records
|2023
|04:17
|Love Ghost
|Vengeance
|Vengeance
|Metropolis
|2026
|03:44
|Beborn Beton
|Progeny
|To The Stars
|Dependent
|2024
|06:35
|Knifesex
|Mother of Beasts
|Babalon
|Self
|2017
|05:18
|Errrilaz
|The Wanderer
|The Wanderer
|Amuseio ABV
|2022
|03:57
|Meat Beat Manifesto
|Acid Again
|Actual Sounds & Voices
|Play it Again Sam
|1998
|05:47
Hour 2: DJ Paradigm Lost
|spankthenun
|Feeding On Corpses
|No Further Requests
|Sounds of Mass Destruction
|2026
|5:23
|TRAKT NULL feat. Suzi Sabotage
|Aberration [Suzi Sabotage Remix]
|Aberration
|Self-Released
|2026
|4:37
|Chainreactor
|Welcome to the Deep (MATT HART REMIX)
|Welcome to the Deep
|Pro Noise
|2024
|3:49
|END EFFEKTOR
|GODLESS (HELL REMIX)
|GODLESS
|3808504 Records DK
|2026
|2:50
|Switchboard Of Souls
|Forgive Me Father (Confessional Mix)
|The Sinners Savior
|Common Prayer Studios
|2026
|2:45
|Crystal Geometry
|PLUR (MDD Remix)
|Lie Encoder
|OMEN Recordings
|2024
|5:25
|Snowbeasts
|Abuse Of Power (Hexmaschine Remix)
|Abuse Of Power
|Re:Mission Entertainment
|2026
|4:59
|Sleek Teeth
|Gone (Kris Baha Remix)
|Gone Remixes
|Self-Released
|2025
|6:55
|Circuito Cerrado
|What’s Your Emergency (DJ PL Radio Edit)
|Face The Beat: Session 4
|Side-Line Magazine
|2026
|4:47
|Combichrist
|Sex, Drogen und Industri (Remixed by Soman)
|Sex, Drogen und Industrial
|Out Of Line
|2004
|5:05
|Frontal Boundary feat. Unter Null
|Hollow (Antibody Remix)
|Hollow
|Re:Mission Entertainment
|2025
|3:58
|Vexillary
|Kill Shot
|Kill Shot
|con:trace
|2025
|4:24
|RIOTLEGION
|Never Look Back
|Take It All
|Higher Voltage
|2025
|4:07
|Ruined Conflict & DSTRRTD SGNL
|Destructor
|Destructor
|Infacted Recordings
|2025
|3:57
|NEUROKLAST
|BLIGHTED
|HELLFIRE
|darkTunes Music Group
|2026
|3:11
Hour 3: DJ RockettQween on the Element of Water
|Tragic Impulse
|Can’t Stop the Rain
|Electronic Saviors; Industrial Music to Cure Cancer, Vol. IV: Retaliation
|Metropolis Records
|2016
|05:19
|Invoke the Insult
|Drowning
|You Can Trust
|Ek Product
|2016
|05:09
|Click Click
|Stay out of the Water
|Lung Funtion (The Singles)
|Dependent
|2008
|04:04
|Prick
|Riverhead
|Prick
|Nothing
|1995
|04:39
|Templebeat
|Just Ice (Overspeed Version)
|Industrial Machine Musick
|Cleopatra Records
|1999
|05:12
|Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark
|Sailing On The Seven Seas
|Sugar Tax
|Virgin Records
|1991
|03:46
|Duran Duran
|Night Boat – 2010 Remaster
|Duran Duran (Deluxe Edition)
|Parlophone UK
|1981
|05:25
|Project Pitchfork
|Acid Ocean
|Black
|Trisol
|2013
|05:49
|ohGr
|Water
|Welt
|Indieblu Music
|2003
|04:24
|Bob Bert
|Drain
|The Worst Poetry of 1986-1993 (Bob Bert Presents: Bewitched )
|Thick Syrup Records
|2011
|05:24
|Grendel
|Deep Waters
|Timewave : Zero
|Metropolis Records
|2012
|05:12
|Paralysed Age
|Thirst
|Empire Of Thevampire
|DANCING FERRET
|2009
|01:44
|Love Is Colder Than Death
|The City in the Sea
|Oxeia
|In Deyagora Music
|1994
|03:10
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