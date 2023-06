The staff of C89.5 are brokenhearted for those who lost their lives and for those whose lives are changed forever as a result of the senseless shooting at The Gorge this weekend.

Every death is tragic, but one within a community where peace, love, unity, and respect are at the core of our values feels especially painful.

If you or someone you know are in crisis or need help, call 211 or visit 211.org right away.