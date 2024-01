This week on Push The Tempo: Our special guest is one of Seattle’s original hardcore DJs, Dummy. He has been bringing hardcore & freeform to crowds around the world for over 24 years.

With his finger always on the pulse of underground music, this DJ extraordinaire has built a reputation as the go-to source for the hottest hardcore tracks! Representing Subsonic underground, Seattle hardcore and Future Proof Sounds.

DJ Dummy will provide the soundtrack for the all the moshers, stage divers, and hardcore kids of Seattle.